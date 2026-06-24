Statement by Prime Minister Carney on Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day

OTTAWA, ON, June 24, 2026 /CNW/ - "Today, on Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day, we celebrate the beauty of the French language, the vitality of Francophone culture, and the remarkable contributions Francophones make to the social, cultural, and economic life of our country.

In Québec and in communities from coast to coast to coast, French has helped shape Canada's story for generations. Throughout our history, French has been much more than a language alone. It has been the expression of a living culture, a precious heritage, and a defining part of who we are as Canadians.

Our official bilingualism reflects a deep conviction of Canada: unity does not require uniformity. We can share a country without conforming to a single identity. Our differences, honestly acknowledged and respectfully navigated, are a source of strength.

That is why our government is investing more than $4 billion through the Action Plan for Official Languages, strengthening institutions that promote French and Francophone culture, and supporting Canada's bid to host the Sommet de la Francophonie in 2028.

On this day of celebration, we pay tribute to those who proudly uphold the French language and pass it down from generation to generation – in our families, our schools, our workplaces, and our communities. Together, we will continue to promote this language that shapes our identity, enriches our culture, and contributes to the strength of Canada as a whole.

Happy Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day!"

This document is also available at: https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

PMO Media Relations: [email protected]