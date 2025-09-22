OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - "Tonight at sundown, Jewish communities in Canada and around the world will mark the beginning of Rosh Hashanah. Rosh Hashanah is more than the beginning of the year for the Jewish people – it is a time of reflection, renewal, and hope.

Fundamentally, it is also a holiday honouring the strength and resilience of the Jewish people. The past few years have been difficult for the Jewish community in Canada. The rise of antisemitism across Canada is disturbing and intolerable – and addressing it is a top priority for this government.

It is at the heart of what it means to be Canadian that everyone has the right to freedom, safety, and the ability to thrive in our society. Our government introduced legislation in Parliament last week that will address antisemitism and protect religious and cultural buildings and spaces. This legislation will make it a criminal offence to intentionally and wilfully obstruct access to any place of worship, school, or community centre. Our support for the Jewish community is steadfast.

On Rosh Hashanah, we recognize the incredible contributions of Jewish Canadians and affirm our commitment to building a country where everyone can freely and safely practise their faith and culture. I wish all those celebrating a prosperous and happy New Year. Shana Tova."

