OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - "Today, we honour the service of the brave women and men who answered the call. Those who sacrificed years away from loved ones, those who returned from combat forever changed, those who never came home.

In an increasingly dangerous and divided world, remembrance is also vigilance. Our sovereignty and our security – and those of our allies – are not guaranteed. The women and men of the Canadian Armed Forces protect them every day. They rush to communities as wildfires and floods roll in, they airlift life-saving aid across waters, they stand guard in the Arctic, and they defend NATO's Eastern Flank. When people see a maple leaf on a sleeve or the back of a truck – they see hope, they get help.

Today, we pause to remember those acts of heroic service. We remember that our rights, our freedoms, our way of life were fought for and were won by Canadians who answer the call.

Lest we forget."

