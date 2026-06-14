Statement by Prime Minister Carney on National Public Service Week

OTTAWA, ON, June 14, 2026 /CNW/ - "On National Public Service Week, we recognise the exceptional service, professionalism, and dedication of Canada's public servants and thank them for the vital role they play in building a stronger Canada.

Over the past year, Canada has moved at a speed and scale not seen in generations to build a stronger, more independent, and more resilient economy. Behind every policy, every program, and every project are public servants whose expertise, commitment, and relentless belief in Canada help turn ambition into action.

Our government cut taxes on income, homes, and investment. We made it easier to buy and build Canadian with our new Buy Canadian Policy. We provided billions of dollars in tariff relief to protect and reskill workers in Canada's strategic industries. We launched the Major Projects Office, Build Canada Homes, and the Defence Investment Agency. At every step, Canada's public servants helped design, implement, and deliver these initiatives, while rising to the challenge of standing up new agencies and initiatives in remarkably short order.

We developed legislation to strengthen border security, combat hate, and deliver the most significant reforms to bail and sentencing laws in a generation. At the same time, we worked to lower costs and strengthen the programs Canadians rely on every day by making the National School Food Program permanent, launching the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit, and most recently, unveiling Canada's first-ever Food Security Strategy. These are historic achievements for Canada – and ambitious undertakings that demanded the skill and dedication of Canada's strong public service to bring them to life.

As a result of public servants' commitment to service and their unwavering belief in this country, we are helping build a stronger, more confident Canada.

Happy National Public Service Week."

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

PMO Media Relations: [email protected]