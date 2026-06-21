Statement by Prime Minister Carney on National Indigenous Peoples Day

OTTAWA, ON, June 21, 2026 /CNW/ - "On National Indigenous Peoples Day, we celebrate the rich histories, cultures, languages, and contributions of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis – and the enduring role Indigenous Peoples have played in building Canada.

Indigenous Peoples have been stewards of Canada's lands and waters since time immemorial, mapping this continent thousands of years before the Europeans arrived. After generations of laws, policies, and institutions that tried to suppress and marginalise Indigenous Peoples, today, First Nations, Inuit, and Métis are shaping their own futures, and therefore Canada's future.

Over the past year, our government has been working in partnership with Indigenous Peoples to advance shared priorities and major projects, including Iqaluit Nukkiksautiit, Ksi Lisims LNG, and the Arctic Economic and Security Corridor – with Indigenous communities sharing in the benefits through equity ownership and resource stewardship.

Through the Spring Economic Update 2026, we announced more than $4 billion to improve access to health care, culturally relevant education, and nutritious food in Indigenous communities, and over $4.6 billion to protect clean drinking water in First Nations communities across Canada. We are also moving forward on the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Calls to Action, the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls' Calls for Justice, and the implementation of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act.

Today, as we celebrate the resilience of Indigenous Peoples across Canada, we continue to build a better future in partnership. A future where First Nations, Inuit, and Métis children grow up connected to the cultures, languages, and traditions of their ancestors and with access to the full promise of Canada. A Canada where truth leads to reconciliation. Where all Canadians learn from our past to build a better country, together.

A Canada that is not just strong, but good; not just prosperous, but fair; and not just for some, most of the time, but for all, all the time."

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

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