OTTAWA, ON, April 5, 2026 /CNW/ - "Today, I join millions of Christians in Canada and around the world in celebrating Easter.

Easter is a time to commemorate the resurrection of Jesus Christ and the enduring promise of renewal and redemption.

We are reminded that compassion is stronger than hate, that light follows darkness, and that hope endures – even in the face of despair.

On this holy day, we carry forward the example and the blessings of Jesus with optimism for the future.

Happy Easter, Canada, from my family to yours."

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

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