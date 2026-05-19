OTTAWA, ON, May 19, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, announced the Chair and members of the Independent Advisory Board for Supreme Court of Canada Judicial Appointments. These individuals will identify candidates to fill the upcoming Supreme Court of Canada vacancy created by the upcoming retirement of Justice Sheilah L. Martin on May 30, 2026.

The Independent Advisory Board includes:

Maureen McTeer (Chair)

Riel Bellegarde

Aimée Craft

Justin E. Kingston

Marie-Pierre Lavoie

The Honourable J. Michael MacDonald

Justin Robichaud, K.C.

Laura Spitz

The members of the Independent Advisory Board were selected for their expertise, integrity, and distinguished service across Canada's legal, academic, and public institutions. Together, they bring diverse perspectives and experiences – including regional and linguistic representation – that will support a rigorous, transparent, and merit-based process for identifying the most qualified candidates for appointment to the Supreme Court of Canada.

The Independent Advisory Board will review applications received through the Office of the Commissioner for Federal Judicial Affairs to identify candidates who are jurists of the highest calibre, bilingual, and representative of the diversity of our country. They will then submit a shortlist of candidates to the Prime Minister for consideration.

Applications from qualified candidates were accepted until Monday, April 27, 2026. They were open to all qualified applicants from Western Canada and Northern Canada, in recognition of the convention of regional representation.

Quote

"A strong and independent judiciary is fundamental to our democracy. The members of the Independent Advisory Board will help ensure we identify outstanding candidates to serve on the Supreme Court of Canada – candidates with the experience and judgment required to serve on our highest court."

-- The Rt. Hon. Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada

Quick facts

The Supreme Court of Canada consists of nine judges, including a chief justice. They are all appointed by the Governor in Council and must have been either a judge of a superior court or a member of at least 10 years' standing of the bar of a province or territory.

The Independent Advisory Board for Supreme Court of Canada Judicial Appointments is an independent and non-partisan body that is convened for judicial appointments to the Supreme Court of Canada to provide merit-based recommendations to the Prime Minister.

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This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

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