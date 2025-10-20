OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - "Today, communities across Canada and around the world mark Diwali, the Festival of Lights. From candles to diyas, Diwali celebrates the triumph of light over darkness, of good over evil.

As families, friends, and communities gather, Diwali is a powerful reminder of the strength of unity – the power of community to overcome challenges, together. It is also an occasion to recognise the many contributions of Canadians from Hindu, Jain, Sikh, and Buddhist faiths – communities deeply woven into our cultural fabric. As Canadians celebrate Diwali, it's our responsibility and privilege to find the light of service and generosity, and let it shine on all.

On behalf of the Government of Canada, I extend my warmest wishes to all those celebrating a happy Diwali."

