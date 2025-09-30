This Saturday marks the 5th National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - The residential school system is a topic that can cause trauma from memories of past abuse. Messages around the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation can be an unwelcome reminder to those who suffered hardships through generations of government policies that were harmful to Indigenous Peoples.?A 24-hour support line (1-866-925-4419) provides crisis referral services to survivors and their families and explains how to access further health support from the Government of Canada.The Hope for Wellness Helpline provides immediate, culturally safe, crisis intervention support for First Nations, Inuit and Métis, 24 hours a day, seven days a week through its hotline, 1-855-242-3310, or its online chat at hopeforwellness.ca. The service is available in English, French and, upon request, in Cree, Ojibway and Inuktitut.

OTTAWA, Unceded Algonquin Nation Traditional Territory, September 30, 2025

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, the Honourable Rebecca Alty, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, the Honorable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency and the Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty, Minister of Indigenous Services, issued the following statement to honour the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation:

On this National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, we pause to remember the children taken from their families, those who never returned home, and the individuals, families and communities still living with the lasting impacts and trauma caused by the residential school system in Canada. Orange Shirt Day, founded by residential school Survivor Phyllis Webstad, has long been a grassroots movement led by Indigenous Peoples to honour the legacy of Survivors, who have shared their experiences to bring national attention to these truths. This day marks a solemn national commitment to truth, accountability and reconciliation.

We acknowledge that residential schools were part of a government-led effort to force First Nations, Inuit and Métis children to assimilate by erasing cultures, languages, identities and connections to family and community. These institutions caused profound harm and trauma, the effects of which are still felt across generations. We condemn all forms of residential school denialism and reaffirm that accepting the truth is a vital step toward meaningful reconciliation.

We call on every Canadian to take time to learn about this history, take part in community events, and support Indigenous-led initiatives. Wearing orange is a symbol of solidarity and remembrance, but listening and taking meaningful action must also be part of the path forward.

As we mark the 10th anniversary of the release of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Calls to Action, we continue this journey in true partnership with the First Nations, Inuit and Métis, respecting their leadership and knowledge. We also reaffirm our commitment to working together to advance the Calls to Action with humility and accountability.

We are dedicated to moving forward, together in solidarity, across every part of these lands, united in truth, healing and respect.

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For more information (media only), please contact: Hermine Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]