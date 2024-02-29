OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Arif Virani, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, issued the following statement on the Quebec Court of Appeal's decision in Hak et al. v. Attorney General of Québec:

"The Government of Canada is firmly committed to defending the rights and freedoms protected by the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms (the Charter), including freedom of religion and the right to equality.

"I expect the parties will seek leave to appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada. If leave is granted, it becomes, by definition, a national issue. Our government will be there to defend the Charter before the Supreme Court of Canada. This case touches on fundamental freedoms and rights and the interpretation and application of the Charter. We are firmly committed to engage in these important national discussions that have broad implications for all Canadians.

"As we have stated before, our government has serious concerns with the pre-emptive use of the Notwithstanding Clause, section 33 of the Charter. The first word should not be the last in the dialogue between legislatures and the courts.

"Every Canadian, no matter their province or territory of residence, should feel confident that the federal government recognizes and respects their rights and freedoms."

