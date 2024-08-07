Statement by Minister Virani on the Chief Commissioner of the Canadian Human Rights Commission
Aug 07, 2024, 22:32 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Arif Virani, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, issued the following statement on the independent fact-finding review of the recently appointed Chief Commissioner of the Canadian Human Rights Commission (CHRC):
"I have received the independent review of issues surrounding the appointment of Birju Dattani as Chief Commissioner of the Canadian Human Rights Commission (CHRC). I want to thank the team at Filion Wakely Thorup Angeletti LLP for doing this work on such a tight timeline.
"While I carefully consider this matter, Mr. Dattani has agreed to take leave at this time and will not begin work at the CHRC on August 8, 2024. I will have more to say in the coming days.
"Maintaining the confidence of all Canadians in the CHRC and its Chief Commissioner remains my top priority."
SOURCE Department of Justice Canada
Contacts: For more information, media may contact: Chantalle Aubertin, Deputy Director, Communications, Office of the Minister of Justice and Attorney General, 613-992-6568, [email protected]; Media Relations, Department of Justice Canada, 613-957-4207, [email protected]
