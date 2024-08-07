Statement by Minister Virani on the Chief Commissioner of the Canadian Human Rights Commission

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Arif Virani, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, issued the following statement on the independent fact-finding review of the recently appointed Chief Commissioner of the Canadian Human Rights Commission (CHRC):

"I have received the independent review of issues surrounding the appointment of Birju Dattani as Chief Commissioner of the Canadian Human Rights Commission (CHRC). I want to thank the team at Filion Wakely Thorup Angeletti LLP for doing this work on such a tight timeline.

"While I carefully consider this matter, Mr. Dattani has agreed to take leave at this time and will not begin work at the CHRC on August 8, 2024. I will have more to say in the coming days.

"Maintaining the confidence of all Canadians in the CHRC and its Chief Commissioner remains my top priority."

Stay Connected

Follow the Department of Justice Canada on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn.

on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn. Follow Minister Virani on Twitter: @MinJusticeEn

Subscribe to receive our news releases and more via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit https://www.justice.gc.ca/eng/news-nouv/rss.html.

SOURCE Department of Justice Canada

Contacts: For more information, media may contact: Chantalle Aubertin, Deputy Director, Communications, Office of the Minister of Justice and Attorney General, 613-992-6568, [email protected]; Media Relations, Department of Justice Canada, 613-957-4207, [email protected]