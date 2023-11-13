OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Small Business, issued the following statement in celebration of Global Entrepreneurship Week, which runs from November 13 to 17:

"Canada's small businesses are not small—they make up 98% of all businesses in Canada and create good, middle-class jobs for millions of hard-working Canadians. As we mark the start of Global Entrepreneurship Week 2023, we celebrate entrepreneurs here at home and around the globe.

"Supporting our small businesses is crucial to ensuring our economy and our country stay competitive and strong. That's why we introduced programs like the $4 billion Canada Digital Adoption Program that helps small businesses better compete in the digital world. The work of small businesses here at home is also at the forefront of emerging sectors, like clean tech businesses helping in the fight against climate change.

"Breaking down barriers for diverse entrepreneurs is crucial because when we build an inclusive economy, we build a stronger economy that makes us competitive on the world stage. That's why our government is supporting entrepreneurs from under-represented groups through Canada's first Women Entrepreneurship Strategy, the Black Entrepreneurship Program and the 2SLGBTQI+ Entrepreneurship Program and through investments to support Indigenous entrepreneurs.

"This is on top of actions we've taken to reduce the small business tax rate, cut credit card transaction fees and establish agreements with all provinces and territories for $10-a-day child care, which all help relieve the financial pressures that make it harder to run a business.

"I encourage Canadians to join me in celebrating entrepreneurs this week and every week for keeping our communities connected here at home and around the world."

Stay connected

Follow Canada Business on social media for business-related news: X (Twitter), Facebook, Instagram

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

For further information: Nadine Ramadan, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Small Business, 343-575-5436; [email protected]; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]