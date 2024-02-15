Today we celebrate the 59th anniversary of the Canadian flag

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Today we celebrate National Flag of Canada Day and the 59th anniversary of the Canadian flag. Since 1965, February 15 has been an important day for people to express their pride in this symbol that unites us.

The maple leaf flag represents values we hold dear, such as democracy, inclusion and equity. These values are rooted in Canadian culture and shape our identity.

Let's take pride in our flag and our achievements. It represents our past, our present and our future.

I invite you to celebrate the maple leaf flag and the values that unite us as Canadians. Let's be proud to live in a democratic country and help make it ever stronger.

Happy National Flag of Canada Day!

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

