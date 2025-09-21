OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism), made the following statement to mark Gender Equality Week:

"Gender Equality Week is a time to highlight progress, celebrate the substantial contributions of women, and strengthen Canada's pursuit of equality by addressing the gender gaps that hold people back. The federal government is committed to supporting women and gender diverse Canadians across the country.

Women, girls, and gender diverse people continue to face systemic barriers from poverty and discrimination to unequal leadership opportunities and pay gaps. These inequalities don't just impact individuals; they limit Canada's full potential in a competitive global market. The federal government is working to ensure that everyone, regardless of gender, can contribute to our country's success.

Ensuring that all federal policies, programs, and budgets are developed and assessed through a gender and intersectional lens remains essential to meeting diverse needs, closing equity gaps, and driving systemic change.

The federal government is helping more women return to the workforce through Canada's Early Learning and Child Care program, and in partnership with Food Banks Canada, the Menstrual Equity Fund pilot project makes menstrual products more accessible to those in need.

The Women Entrepreneurship Strategy has helped more than 400,000 women entrepreneurs across Canada start and grow their businesses through programs like the Women Entrepreneurship Loan Fund, the Women Entrepreneurship Ecosystem Fund, and the Women Entrepreneurship Knowledge Hub. In parallel, the Women's Capacity Fund and the Women's Economic and Leadership Opportunities Fund are supporting over 300 projects that address systemic barriers to gender equality, because supporting equal opportunities for women in the workplace could add billions annually to Canada's GDP.

Progress happens when opportunity is fair and accessible. This Gender Equality Week, explore the A Better World storytelling activity with the young children in your lives, to spark thoughtful conversations about fairness and inclusion and help build a lasting foundation for a more equitable future."

