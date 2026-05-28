OTTAWA, ON, May 28, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism), issued the following statement on Menstrual Hygiene Day:

"Every year on May 28, Menstrual Hygiene Day is an opportunity to raise awareness about period poverty and the barriers too many people in Canada face in accessing menstrual products and reproductive health education.

Menstruation is a natural part of life. Yet for many, the lack of access to basic menstrual products can affect their ability to fully participate in school, work, and daily activities. Many people still face difficult choices to meet these needs, with consequences for their health, confidence, and inclusion.

The federal government has taken important steps to help address period poverty and improve menstrual equity across the country. Through the national Menstrual Equity Fund pilot project led by Food Banks Canada, community organizations are supported in their work on the front lines, improving access to free menstrual products for those who need them most. The initiative also helps break down stigma through education and awareness activities.

The impact of this work is clear. Millions of products have been distributed, helping over 4 million Canadians access essential menstrual products. Education and awareness efforts have reached nearly 70,000 people, helping increase understanding and promote dignity.

On this Menstrual Hygiene Day, Canadians are encouraged to help remove the stigma around menstruation and to support the leadership of frontline organizations, food banks, shelters, and advocates across the country that continue to make a meaningful difference in our communities every day."

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SOURCE Women and Gender Equality Canada

Erin Quevillon, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism), 819-661-2374, [email protected]; Media Relations, Women and Gender Equality Canada 819-420-6530, [email protected]