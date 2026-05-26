OTTAWA, ON, May 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism), made the following statement to mark Pride Season 2026:

"Pride Season is a celebration of the strength, diversity, and resilience of Canada's 2SLGBTQI+ communities. Pride events begin this week and continue through September, offering 2SLGBTQI+ people and their allies opportunities to connect in safer spaces and celebrate the strengths of our communities.

Pride Season is more than just a celebration – it is a time to reaffirm Canada's commitment to equality, safety, and inclusion. As 2SLGBTQI+ communities continue to face hate and discrimination, participating in Pride is also about ensuring people can gather safely, without fear, and show up as their authentic selves.

The federal government recognizes the vital role Pride festivals play in fostering inclusion and strengthening 2SLGBTQI+ communities across the country. Through ongoing investments in the 2SLGBTQI+ sector, $54.6 million over five years, with $10.9 million ongoing, the government is helping organizations across Canada. This includes $7.5 million over five years, with $1.5 million ongoing, to help Pride festivals address the rising security and insurance costs driven by increasing anti-2SLGBTQI+ hate, and to ensure these important events can continue safely.

Pride events are also important cultural and economic drivers from coast to coast to coast. They attract visitors, support local businesses, and create employment opportunities for people across Canda, including within 2SLGBTQI+ communities.

As Pride Season begins, 2SLGBTQI+ organizations across Canada are working hard to host community events and celebrations, create safe spaces, and offer vital support services. From mental health supports to community outreach, these organizations help foster inclusion, safety, and belonging year-round. We extend our sincere gratitude and recognition to those on the front lines who continue to provide essential services and create spaces where everyone can fully participate, be themselves, and take pride in who they are.

Happy Pride, Canada!"

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SOURCE Women and Gender Equality Canada

Erin Quevillon, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism), 819-661-2374, [email protected]; Media Relations, Women and Gender Equality Canada, 819-420-6530, [email protected]