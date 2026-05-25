BRAMPTON, ON, May 25, 2026 /CNW/ - A strong Canada depends on communities where people are safe and an economy where everyone has a fair chance to contribute, work, and lead. In Budget 2025, the federal government made a historic investment to advance gender equality across the country. Now, the federal government is moving quickly to deliver funding directly to organizations, advancing gender equality, strengthening safety, and expanding opportunities in communities across Canada.

Today, the Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism), joined by Sonia Sidhu, Member of Parliament for Brampton South, announced over $77.5 million in funding to extend projects for 395 organizations across Canada.

This is the largest WAGE funding announcement ever by number of organizations directly supported. The funding will help organizations advance gender equality, support survivors, strengthen 2SLGBTQI+ communities, and expand participation in Canada's economy and society. It is critical to these organizations doing life-changing work. They are helping women enter and stay in the workforce, supporting victims and survivors of violence, creating safer spaces, strengthening community services, and opening more pathways to leadership, economic security, and opportunity.

This funding builds on a previous investment of over $167.2 million that has helped community organizations deliver essential services, expand support, and advance gender equality in every region of the country. With this additional funding, this work will reach more people, in more communities, at a time when it is needed most.

This additional funding includes:

$44.4 million for 218 organizations to enhance their capacity and deliver projects that drive systemic change and advance the full participation of women in Canada's economic, social, and democratic life.

$23.2 million for 112 organizations to prevent and address gender-based violence, including Indigenous-led initiatives, community-based research, and projects that test and expand promising practices to improve prevention efforts and supports for survivors.

$9.9 million for 65 organizations to strengthen the 2SLGBTQI+ community sector and support initiatives that promote safety and foster meaningful change.

This announcement is part of the federal government's investment through Budget 2025 to strengthen gender equality across Canada. Budget 2025 provides Women and Gender Equality Canada with stable, long-term funding to support women's equality, strengthen the 2SLGBTQI+ community sector, and advance action to end gender-based violence:

$382.5 million over five years, starting in 2026-27, with $76.5 million ongoing, to revitalize and stabilize efforts to advance women's equality in Canada.

$223.4 million over five years, starting in 2026-27, with $44.7 million ongoing, to strengthen federal action on gender-based violence.

$54.6 million over five years, starting in 2026-27, with $10.9 million ongoing, to support 2SLGBTQI+ communities. This includes $7.5 million over five years, with $1.5 million ongoing, for Pride Security.

Quotes

"Across Canada, community organizations are helping people rebuild after violence, find opportunity, and move forward with dignity and hope. With this historic investment, our government is giving nearly 400 organizations the support they need to keep changing lives. When women and gender-diverse Canadians are safe, supported, and able to participate fully, Canada is stronger."

The Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism)

"Women's organizations, survivors' advocates, and 2SLGBTQI+ community leaders are doing essential work in communities across the country every day, and today's announcement demonstrates the government's support for that work. This historic investment will help strengthen the organizations people rely on and support safer, more inclusive communities here in Brampton and across Canada."

Sonia Sidhu, Member of Parliament for Brampton South

Quick facts

Since 2018, projects funded through Women's Program have reached more than 400,000 women, girls, and other people in Canada, reducing barriers to employment and education including lack of mentorship, inflexible work arrangements, limited access to childcare, unequal pay, training gaps, and discrimination.

The Gender-based Violence Program helps community organizations across the country provide support to at-risk or underserved populations. In 2024-2025, the GBV Program reached over 90,000 people, contributed to the development of 2,200 resources, and strengthened or established over 1,400 partnerships and collaborations across the country.

Through the 2SLGBTQI+ Projects Fund, projects that address discrimination, build supports, and challenge harmful norms have reached more than 39,000 2SLGBTQI+ people and allies across the country. Through the 2SLGBTQI+ Community Capacity Fund, WAGE has strengthened the way 2SLGBTQI+ organizations run their services and networks, reaching more than 10,000 people across Canada.

In 2024, women aged 25-54 who were working full-time, part-time, or actively seeking work had a record 85% labour force participation rate yet earned 87 cents for every dollar earned by a man. The wage gap is even higher for Black, Indigenous, and women of colour.

Women are underrepresented in leadership, and even when they are in leadership roles, they continue to earn less than their male counterparts. Women make up nearly half the workforce but only 36.4% of managers and 28.8% of senior leaders. Even in top roles, the pay gap persists.

Harassment and violence remain common experiences for LGBTQ+ communities, who are several times more likely than heterosexual and cisgender people to experience unwanted sexual behaviour, threats, or discrimination both online and in public or private spaces.

When considering all forms of intimate partner violence--emotional, financial, physical, and sexual--four in ten (40%) people in Canada have experienced at least one abusive or violent behaviour by an intimate partner since the age of 15. Women (45%) were more likely than men (35%) to have been victims.

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SOURCE Women and Gender Equality Canada

Contacts: Erin Quevillon, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism), 819-661-2374, [email protected]; Media Relations, Women and Gender Equality Canada, 819-420-6530, [email protected]