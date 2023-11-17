The Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Sport and Physical Activity, cheers on the athletes representing Canada as the Santiago 2023 Parapan American Games begin

SANTIAGO, Chile, Nov. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, athletes from across the Americas will come together to officially open the 2023 Parapan American Games in Santiago, Chile.

Team Canada, led by flag bearers Shelley Gautier (para cycling) and Rob Shaw (wheelchair tennis), will be represented by 140 athletes. Over 10 days, our athletes will compete alongside athletes from 32 other nations as Canada's top talent in their Paralympic sport disciplines.

This milestone in their athletic journeys is an achievement reached through countless hours of training, sheer determination, resilience—physical, mental and emotional—and dedication to the sport they love.

Congratulations to all of our athletes participating in the 2023 Parapan American Games. All of your hard work has brought you to this moment—enjoy it! Canadians from coast to coast to coast will be cheering you on. Go Canada Go!

Image

Santiago 2023 Santiago 2023 Pan American Games Alt-text:

Orange sun rising behind a yellow mountain, in front of a turquoise sky. On top of it, it reads: Go Team Canada! The Canada Wordmark is at the bottom of the image.

Associated Links

Sport Canada – Santiago 2023 Pan American and Parapan American Games

Santiago 2023 Pan American and Parapan American Games

Team Canada Athletes – Santiago 2023 Parapan American Games

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: (media only), please contact: John Fragos, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Sport and Physical Activity, 438-453-6913, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 1-819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]