The Government of Canada issues a statement to mark Raoul Wallenberg Day

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 17, 2026 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, made the following statement:

"Today, we honour Sweden's Raoul Wallenberg, who saved tens of thousands of lives during the Holocaust. In recognition of his extraordinary courage and his moral clarity, he was named Canada's first honorary citizen in 1985. This distinction reflects the profound impact of his actions on all humanity.

Serving as a diplomat in Hungary during the Second World War, Raoul Wallenberg used his position to change the course of history. At a time when almost 440,000 Jewish men, women and children had been deported to concentration camps in less than two months, he acted with extraordinary bravery and compassion to shield people in Jewish communities from Nazi persecution and annihilation.

His approach was both daring and perilous. By issuing protective passports, known as Schutzpässe, and establishing designated safe houses, Wallenberg defied Nazi terror and offered refuge to people facing certain death. His unwavering resolve and altruism became a powerful source of hope during one of the darkest chapters of the Holocaust.

In just six months in Budapest in 1944, he is credited with saving more than 100,000 Jewish people--more than any other person, organization or government body. Eighty-one years ago, on January 17, 1945, the Swedish diplomat was taken into custody. Although his fate remains unknown, his legacy of courage and selflessness endures.

Wallenberg's profound commitment to justice and human dignity continues to inspire people around the world. His life reminds us that, even in the face of unspeakable cruelty, one person's actions can change the course of history.

I take great pride in honouring Raoul Wallenberg's legacy. On this day that marks his legacy, our government wishes to take this opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to combatting antisemitism in all its forms. Hate and discrimination have no place in Canada, now or ever. Together, let's build a more united country where every person can live in dignity and respect, while enjoying freedom, regardless of their background or beliefs."

