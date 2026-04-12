The Government of Canada issues a statement to mark Orthodox Easter

OTTAWA, ON, April 12, 2026 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, made the following statement:

"Today, in Canada and around the world, members of the Greek Orthodox and Byzantine Orthodox Churches, as well as the Eastern Orthodox and Eastern Catholic Churches, celebrate Orthodox Easter in joy and communion.

A commemoration of Christ's resurrection, this celebration marks the end of the 40-day Lenten season focused on introspection. The feast of Easter is a powerful symbol of hope and rebirth, both physical and spiritual, and also marks the arrival of spring.

During the Easter Vigil, which is at the heart of the rituals and culminates at midnight, lit candles are passed from hand to hand in the total darkness of the church, representing the transition from darkness to light and the proclamation of the risen Christ. After the ceremony, families and friends gather for a hearty meal of blessed foods, accompanied by hand-decorated eggs--often adorned with red, a colour that evokes vitality.

The diverse communities that celebrate Orthodox Easter play a vital role in enriching Canada's social fabric and strengthening our identity and values, such as compassion, love for one's neighbour and living together in harmony. This year, we wish to highlight their resilience in the face of the conflicts raging in many parts of the world. May these celebrations bring comfort in difficult times and offer hope for the year ahead.

I extend my best wishes for health and happiness to everyone celebrating Orthodox Easter. May these celebrations be filled with joy and wonderful moments spent with your loved ones!"

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For more information (media only), please contact: Hermine Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]