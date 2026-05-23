Secretary of State van Koeverden meets with Mexico and United States counterparts to discuss shared priorities ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026™

NEW YORK, May 23, 2026 /CNW/ - As Canada gets ready to welcome the world as co-host of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, the Government of Canada continues to work with partners to support a safe, welcoming and successful tournament that creates lasting benefits for communities across the country.

Yesterday, ahead of World Football Day, the Honourable Adam van Koeverden, Secretary of State (Sport) and Canada's FIFA Sherpa, participated in a series of engagements in New York to highlight Canada's role as co-host; advance collaboration with international partners; and promote the social, economic and diplomatic opportunities that hosting the tournament will bring to Canada.

At the United Nations, Secretary of State van Koeverden joined representatives from Mexico and the United States, as well as from Morocco, Portugal and Spain, hosts of the next FIFA World Cup, for a World Football Day event that brought together members of the diplomatic community and leaders in sport. The event highlighted football's ability to bring people together across borders and cultures, and underscored the role of sport in advancing dialogue, inclusion, youth engagement and international cooperation.

As part of a trilateral engagement, Secretary of State van Koeverden joined Gabriela Cuevas, Mexico's Representative to the FIFA World Cup, and Andrew Giuliani, Executive Director of the White House FIFA Task Force, to discuss shared priorities for the final lead-up to the tournament. Their discussion focused on coordination, preparedness and the legacy of this first-of-its-kind trilateral partnership, one that reaches beyond soccer and reflects the strength of collaboration between Canada, Mexico and the United States.

The Secretary of State also met with local tournament organizers in New York on event delivery and regional coordination. In addition, he exchanged perspectives with representatives from Qatar, the most recent host of the FIFA World Cup, on legacy and the role of sport in supporting international engagement.

Major international sport events can create lasting legacies, strengthen global partnerships and serve as platforms for diplomacy beyond the field of play. Through these engagements, Canada continues to advance a partnership-based approach to hosting, one that supports a successful tournament while helping create opportunities for communities, businesses across the country and international collaboration long after the final whistle.

Quotes

"The FIFA World Cup 2026 is a unique opportunity to bring people together across borders, cultures and languages. As co-host, Canada is working closely with the United States, Mexico and partners at home and abroad to support a safe, welcoming and successful tournament that showcases Canada to the world and creates lasting benefits beyond the field of play."

--The Honourable Adam van Koeverden, Secretary of State (Sport) and Canada's FIFA Sherpa

Quick Facts

In 2024, the UN General Assembly proclaimed May 25 as World Football Day, acknowledging "the global reach of football and its impact in various spheres, including commerce, peace and diplomacy, and recognizing that football creates a space for cooperation."

Soccer is the largest participatory sport in Canada and is considered the fastest growing sport in the country, connecting people of all ages and backgrounds, from local fields to the world stage.

From June 11 to July 19, 2026, the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be the biggest tournament in FIFA history, bringing together 48 national teams for 104 matches across 16 host cities.

Canada will co-host the tournament with Mexico and the United States, marking the first time the FIFA World Cup will be hosted by three countries.

Canada, Mexico and the United States continue to work together on shared priorities, including border management, transportation and security, to support a safe and seamless experience for teams, fans and visitors.

Canada has a longstanding relationship with FIFA and international sports, having successfully hosted the FIFA Women's World Cup Canada 2015™ and other major international sporting events, including the 2010 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games and the 2015 Pan Am/Parapan Am Games.

Associated Links

World Football Day

Canada welcomes the FIFA World Cup 2026™

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Lauren Hadaller, Chief of Staff, Office of the Secretary of State (Sport), [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]