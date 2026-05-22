Through a special initiative, the Government of Canada supports hundreds of communities across the country by bringing soccer into local celebrations so that more Canadians can experience the energy of Canada co-hosting the FIFA World Cup 2026

TORONTO, May 22, 2026 /CNW/ - For the first time in its 96-year history, the FIFA World Cup™ is coming to Canada, and we are excited to co-host this once-in-a-generation opportunity that will bring Canadians together and showcase our country on the world stage. This is more than a 39-day tournament; this is a national celebration that will bring communities together and allow everyone to share in our national pride and energy and benefit from a lasting legacy.

A global event of this scale requires coordination and investment at all levels, and our focus is delivering a safe, secure and welcoming world-class tournament for players, fans, visitors and local communities across Canada.

Canada's role as co-host of the FIFA World Cup 2026 is reflected not only in the matches played in Toronto and Vancouver, but in the experiences created in communities across the country. Our new government has invested in initiatives that will make this summer a truly national occasion--one that brings people together; inspires sport participation; showcases Canada as a world-class host country; and leaves lasting benefits for communities, grassroots sport and future generations.

Celebrating the world's game from coast to coast to coast

Today, ahead of World Football Day, the Honourable Adam van Koeverden, Secretary of State (Sport) and Canada's FIFA Sherpa, announced support for 335 communities across Canada to celebrate soccer. He made this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages. Through local activities rooted in communities, this initiative will bring local soccer opportunities into celebrations from coast to coast to coast, and allow more Canadians to experience the energy of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

This was made possible through an investment of $1.5 million under a one-year special initiative of Canadian Heritage's Celebrate Canada program, which will support communities across the country in bringing soccer to the heart of their celebrations on National Indigenous Peoples Day, Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day, Canadian Multiculturalism Day and Canada Day.

Bringing the tournament to more Canadians

This investment is complemented by other nation-building initiatives to connect Canadians from coast to coast to coast to this summer's celebrations.

One of these is Canada Celebrates the FIFA World Cup 2026, a first-of-its-kind initiative for FIFA, supported by the Government of Canada. It features 39 stops in 35 communities, offering live match viewings, soccer-themed activations and cultural programming for Canadians to come together in celebration.

Our new government has also partnered with Canada Soccer to support Canadian youth. We are investing to bring sport programming into classrooms across the country and provide approximately 5,000 young players and their families with the opportunity to attend Canada Men's National Team friendly matches in person this year. This will provide access to more young Canadians to participate in sport, build confidence and see themselves reflected in the future of sport in Canada.

Destination Canada's Natural Watch Party will bring FIFA World Cup 2026 match-day energy into Canada's great outdoors, with first-of-their-kind outdoor watch parties on the Toronto islands and Grouse Mountain in Vancouver, which pair soccer with open spaces and a warm Canadian welcome.

Advancing reconciliation through Call to Action 91

In line with Call to Action 91 of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada, the Government of Canada is working with the Nations on whose territories the event is taking place to support initiatives grounded in respect, meaningful participation and the recognition of territorial protocols. Collaboration with these host Nations will help ensure meaningful Indigenous participation in the FIFA World Cup 2026, while creating lasting benefits for communities.

Tangible legacies for communities across the country

The Government of Canada's approach to hosting the FIFA World Cup 2026 is designed not only to deliver a successful tournament, but also to leave a lasting legacy for Canadians across the country. This includes investments to improve access to sport and strengthen community infrastructure, including building 25 community soccer pitches across Canada. By creating more places for young Canadians to play, grow and develop their skills, these community pitches will help strengthen the pathway from playground to podium, while making sport more accessible in communities across Canada.

This longer-term vision is further reflected in the Build Communities Strong Fund, a cornerstone of the Government of Canada's plan to build Canada strong, today and for generations to come. As part of this effort, the Government of Canada announced support for the planning, design and pre-construction of the Canada Soccer National Training Centre, helping build a stronger foundation for sport in Canada.

To help strengthen Canada's position as a capable and welcoming host country for future major sporting events, contributions to the host cities for this tournament are also supporting improvements to stadium accessibility, facilities and fan experience in Toronto and Vancouver.

With these investments, the Government of Canada is helping ensure the benefits of the FIFA World Cup 2026 continue well beyond the final whistle, leaving communities across Canada with stronger infrastructure, greater access to sport and a lasting foundation for future generations.

All of these initiatives build on the most recent Spring Economic Update, in which our new government made a generational investment in sport--committing $755 million over five years to get more access for Canadians to participate in sport, to strengthen the sport system, to host more world-class events, and ultimately to create more champions.

Sport has the power to shape lives and connect people in ways that very few things can. It is about Places where People can build community and connection. In fact, it can be one of our most powerful tools for social connection. And when done well, these partnerships build trust, teamwork, access and belonging.

Quotes

"Hosting the FIFA World Cup 2026 is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for Canada, and our government is committed to making it a truly nationwide event. Through these investments, communities across the country will be able to celebrate soccer in ways that reflect who they are, while helping more Canadians feel the pride, energy and excitement of Canada hosting the world."

--The Honourable Adam van Koeverden, Secretary of State (Sport) and Canada's FIFA Sherpa

"Sport unites communities, inspires pride, and strengthens the bonds that connect us across the country. As Canada prepares to host one of the world's biggest sporting events, Celebrate Canada Days will bring Canadians together through soccer while celebrating our shared identity and diversity."

--The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

Quick Facts

Canada is proud to welcome the world and co-host the FIFA World Cup 2026 alongside Mexico and the United States.

The Celebrate Canada program supports celebrations that allow Canadians to appreciate the cultural, ethnic, linguistic and geographic diversity of Canada.

Through a one-year special initiative of the Celebrate Canada program, communities across Canada will be able to bring soccer-themed activities to celebrations for National Indigenous Peoples Day, Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day, Canadian Multiculturalism Day and Canada Day.

The Government of Canada is providing $800,000 to the Tourism Industry Association of Canada to support Canada Celebrates the FIFA World Cup 2026, which will bring tournament-related activities to communities across the country through 38 stops in 34 communities.

The Government of Canada is providing $300,000 in funding for Canada Soccer to expand youth engagement initiatives across the country.

The Government of Canada is providing $2,165,000 to help build 25 community soccer pitches across Canada.

The Government of Canada is investing up to $9,826,000 through the Direct Delivery stream of the Build Communities Strong Fund to support the planning, design and pre-construction of the Canada Soccer National Training Centre.

The Spring Economic Update 2026 proposes to provide $755 million over five years, starting in 2026–27, and $118 million ongoing, to Canadian Heritage to help Canada's sport system:

Host and compete with the best: $50 million over five years to bring more world-class sporting events to Canada. Funding will be tied to legacy-building projects that deliver lasting benefits well beyond the events themselves. Facilities built or upgraded for major events will continue to serve communities, support grassroots participation and strengthen local sport systems for years to come.

$50 million over five years to bring more world-class sporting events to Canada. Funding will be tied to legacy-building projects that deliver lasting benefits well beyond the events themselves. Facilities built or upgraded for major events will continue to serve communities, support grassroots participation and strengthen local sport systems for years to come. Support our athletes and the next generation in performing at the highest levels: $45 million over five years and $8 million ongoing to help our athletes train, compete and perform, including support for better mental health and funding linked to robust safe sport measures and frameworks. These actions will strengthen the sport system and respond to some of the findings of the Final Report of the Future of Sport in Canada Commission while the government continues to consider its recommendations.

$45 million over five years and $8 million ongoing to help our athletes train, compete and perform, including support for better mental health and funding linked to robust safe sport measures and frameworks. These actions will strengthen the sport system and respond to some of the findings of the Final Report of the Future of Sport in Canada Commission while the government continues to consider its recommendations. Get more Canadians involved in sport: $660 million over five years and $110 million ongoing for sport organizations, increasing funding that has remained largely unchanged since 2005, so they can invest in a strong and safe sport system and grow participation among children and youth nationwide. We want sport organizations to work with private sector partners who share the goal of getting more Canadians involved in sport. We also expect sport organizations to make changes to their programming to invest in sport at all levels.

The Spring Economic Update proposes up to $145 million in federal funding to support enhanced security operations related to hosting the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Toronto and Vancouver.

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Associated Links

Canada welcomes the FIFA World Cup 2026

Celebrate Canada

Build Communities Strong Fund

FIFA reveals Canada Celebrates the FIFA World Cup 2026 countrywide route and official partners

Soccer in Schools – Canada Soccer

Canada Soccer Announces March Home Matches in Toronto as CANMNT's "Road to 2026" Takes Shape

Destination Canada's Natural Watch Party

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Lauren Hadaller, Chief of Staff, Office of the Secretary of State (Sport), [email protected]; Media Relations: Canadian Heritage, [email protected]