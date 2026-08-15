Statement by Minister Miller on National Acadian Day

The Government of Canada issues a statement to highlight National Acadian Day.

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 15, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, made the following statement:

"On National Acadian Day, let's celebrate one of North America's oldest Francophone communities, which, for more than four centuries, has promoted our culture and contributed to the vitality of the French language across the country.

Today, there are hundreds of thousands of people of Acadian descent across the country who enrich Canada with their culture. Despite the challenges the Acadian community continues to face, it has always chosen to move forward, to create, and to make its voice heard with resilience and pride. This community reminds us that our diversity is a treasure that must be actively protected and nurtured.

Thanks to a joint investment of $750,000 in the Place du Drapeau acadien, announced this year, as well as $5 million in funding over five years starting in 2026–2027 for Canadian Heritage's Celebrations and Commemorations Program, we reaffirm our commitment to preserving Acadian heritage and supporting National Acadian Day celebrations.

From the aboiteaux to the Tintamarre, and including the songs of Lisa LeBlanc and 1755, Acadia showcases a rich, vibrant cultural heritage deeply rooted in its history--a heritage that continues to keep the hearts of its communities beating and to enrich Canadian identity. On this National Acadian Day, let's celebrate this living heritage that has been passed down from generation to generation and continues to shape Canada's present and future."

Acadia is not just a chapter in our history; it is a very real force that shapes Canada today. Despite the hardships, attempts at assimilation and challenges it continues to face, the Acadian community has always chosen to move forward, to create and to make its voice heard. This resilience is a source of collective pride and reminds us that our diversity is a treasure that must be protected and nurtured.

From music to literature, from theatre to film, from entrepreneurship to community involvement, Acadians--who live in every province and territory--contribute every day to the country's cultural, economic and social vitality. Their creativity, their boldness and their deep attachment to the French language enrich Canada as a whole and ensure the vitality of our Francophonie.

On this August 15, I wish all Acadians a wonderful National Acadian Day. Let's continue to keep alive, celebrate and promote this culture that is the beating heart of Canada's Francophone community. Today, may the tintamarres ring out from one end of the country to the other, reminding everyone that Acadia is very much alive, proud of its history and looking firmly toward the future."

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For more information (media only), please contact: Hermine Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]