The Government of Canada issues a statement to mark Lincoln Alexander Day

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 21, 2026 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, made the following statement:

"Today we mark Lincoln Alexander Day to honour an important figure in Canadian law and public life, whose commitment profoundly transformed our country. Through his exceptional career and legacy, Lincoln Alexander helped build a more diverse, inclusive and just Canada.

The Honourable Lincoln MacCauley Alexander made history as the first Black Canadian elected as a member of the House of Commons, and the first to ascend to the role of federal cabinet minister. His unwavering dedication to of the rights of Black communities in Canada, and his steadfast commitment to social justice, education, race relations and youth make him a perennial source of inspiration, both now and for future generations.

Throughout his life, he was a driving force for progress, equality and inclusion for Canadians of all origins. A true trailblazer, he lent his voice and leadership to strengthen the capacities of marginalized communities, working tirelessly to break down systemic barriers and combat racial and ethnocultural barriers that prevent full socioeconomic participation.

Lincoln Alexander Day invites us to remember the great contributions of this remarkable former politician and Royal Canadian Air Force corporal, who helped bolster the representation of racialized people in public institutions and help advance equality beyond governmental spheres. This is also a special moment to honour everyone who fought, and are still fighting, for a better Canada.

I encourage all Canadians to find inspiration in this great man and take the necessary everyday action in combatting racism and racial discrimination, which is too often unfairly trivialized. By honouring the memory of Lincoln Alexander today and every day, we are reaffirming our shared commitment to building strong and resilient communities as well as a united Canada that is equitable at all times for everyone."

