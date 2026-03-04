The Government of Canada issues a statement to mark Holi

OTTAWA, ON, March 4, 2026 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, made the following statement:

"Today, Hindu communities across Canada and around the world are celebrating Holi. Also known as the Festival of Colours, Holi is now celebrated by all religious communities in India, making it a highly vibrant and inclusive festival.

Marking the beginning of spring and the end of the cold season, Holi symbolizes the victory of good over evil, as well as the pure expression of selfless love. It is a unique and festive moment for families and friends to share, as well as an opportunity to reconcile and forgive each other. It is also a time to celebrate life and enjoy the present moment. People gather around bonfires, share meals, dance, and joyfully throw brightly coloured powder, covering each other in vibrant colours.



Everyone in Canada should be free to express their faith and practise their traditions in complete safety. Holi reminds us of these values, our shared humanity, what brings us together in our joys and sorrows, and what makes the world beautiful. This celebration is a time to set aside what divides us and an opportunity to look upon one another with empathy.

I wish everyone celebrating Holi a joyful holiday filled with laughter, amazing feasts and shared moments with their loved ones.

Holi hai!"

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

