Government of Canada issues statement to mark Easter

OTTAWA, ON, April 5, 2026 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, made the following statement:

"It is with great joy that we mark the feast of Easter, celebrated today in Christian communities in Canada and throughout the world.

For people who believe, Easter has a profound spiritual significance, as it honours the resurrection of Jesus Christ. A symbol of hope, this feast celebrates the triumph of life over death.

Across the country, this joyous feast is a chance for many of us to share moments with family, whether it be at religious observances, savouring a festive meal, or organizing an Easter egg hunt with children.

This celebration also reminds us to not only cherish the present moment, but also live out the values of Easter, like compassion, generosity and support for each other.

On this happy occasion, let's be a light to others and nurture reliance and sharing, both with those we love and with those in need around us.

Happy Easter to everyone who is celebrating!"

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For more information (media only), please contact: Hermine Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]