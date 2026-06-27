Statement by Minister Miller on Canadian Multiculturalism Day

The Government of Canada issues a statement to mark Canadian Multiculturalism Day.

OTTAWA, ON, June 27, 2026 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, made the following statement:

"On Canadian Multiculturalism Day, let's celebrate what makes Canada strong: our rich cultures, the diversity of our many journeys and the solid bonds that unite us.

Canada is a living mosaic, shaped every day by the traditions, languages and stories that come from here and elsewhere. This diversity feeds our creativity, strengthens our communities and allows us to build a more open, dynamic and inclusive society together.

Since the adoption of the world's first multiculturalism policy in 1971, as well as the Multiculturalism Act in 1988, our country has made the clear choice to affirm its commitment to recognize, prioritize and protect diversity and the values of openness and respect that define us. But this commitment must be put into practice every day: we have a collective responsibility to combat racism, hate and all forms of discrimination in our communities, so that everyone in Canada can live life to the fullest, with dignity and security, regardless of their beliefs or background.

More than ever, let's continue our efforts to build a Canada where our differences are a source of riches and unity.

I invite you to take part in the activities in your community and to take a moment to discover, celebrate and promote the mosaic of cultures that enrich our country.

Happy Canadian Multiculturalism Day!"

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For more information (media only), please contact: Hermine Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]