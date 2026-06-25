Government of Canada supports the 46th Festival International de Jazz de Montréal

The Festival International de Jazz de Montréal received funding from the Government of Canada.

MONTRÉAL, June 25, 2026 /CNW/ - The Festival International de Jazz de Montréal, one of the world's leading cultural and musical events, brings together more than 3,000 artists from over 30 countries each year. With its rich and diverse program, it actively helps stimulate Montréal's economy and strengthens the social fabric through the universal language of music.

Today, Madeleine Chenette, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages and to the Secretary of State (Sport) and Member of Parliament (Thérèse-De Blainville), announced $600,000 in funding for the 2026 Festival International de Jazz de Montréal. She made this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages.

Provided through the Canada Arts Presentation Fund, this investment will allow the organization to offer more than 350 performances--two thirds of which are free of charge--that showcase talented artists, both established and emerging.

Quotes

"A must-see summer event for nearly 50 years, the Festival International de Jazz de Montréal promotes Canadian culture both here and abroad, while showcasing the talent and creativity of our artists and boosting the local economy. Enjoy the festival!"

--The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

"Year after year, the Festival International de Jazz de Montréal offers an outstanding lineup that lets us discover new artists and reconnects us with those we already appreciate. It's a special time to come together and celebrate our cultural richness. Have a great festival, everyone!"

--Madeleine Chenette, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages and to the Secretary of State (Sport) and Member of Parliament (Thérèse-De Blainville)

"The lineup of the 46th FIJM reflects everything that makes jazz strong: its heritage, its ability to reinvent itself and its power to bring people together. With over 350 concerts, two-thirds of which are free, the public will find unique opportunities for discovery, connection and emotion. From celebrations honouring the legendary figures who have shaped the history of jazz to the artists who are shaping its future today, the Festival provides a unique setting where memory and creativity come together and the tradition is passed on."

--Maurin Auxéméry, Programming Director, Festival International de Jazz de Montréal

Quick Facts

The 46th Festival International de Jazz de Montréal will run from June 25 to July 4, 2026. It will offer an accessible and diverse lineup featuring over 350 performances, the majority of which are free, showcasing jazz in all its forms.

The FIJM, recognized as one of the largest jazz festivals in the world, continues to play a major role in Canada and Montréal's cultural influence. In 2025, it featured 149 Canadian artists, including 135 from Quebec.

The Canada Arts Presentation Fund provides financial assistance to organizations that professionally present arts festivals or performing arts series and organizations that offer support to arts presenters.

Associated Links

Canada Arts Presentation Fund

Montreal International Jazz Festival

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Hermine Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Language, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]