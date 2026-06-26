Two new members of the Advisory Council on Rights, Equality and Inclusion announced

The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, announces two new members of the Advisory Council on Rights, Equality and Inclusion.

OTTAWA, ON, June 26, 2026 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to building a more inclusive, equitable and united country where everyone feels a sense of belonging and can live free from racism and hate.

Today, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, announced the appointment of two new individuals to the Advisory Council on Rights, Equality and Inclusion, bringing the total number of members to nine.

Announced earlier this year, the Advisory Council will bring together experts and community leaders from across the country to provide advice to the Minister on strengthening social cohesion, rallying Canadians around shared identity, and combatting racism and hate in all their forms, including but not limited to the forms of hate and racism outlined in Canada's Anti-Racism Strategy and Canada's Action Plan on Combatting Hate.

The following experts have been appointed today to the Advisory Council on Rights, Equality and Inclusion:

Donald Bolen, Archbishop of Regina

Corrine Sparks, Judge (Retired)

They will join the following members already announced:

Omar Alghabra, P.C.

Aftab Erfan, Executive Director, Morris J Wosk Centre for Dialogue, Simon Fraser University

Marc Gold, P.C.

Gary LaPlante, Indigenous Rights and Reconciliation Advocate

Catriona Le May Doan, Two-time Olympic champion and advocate for the advancement of sport and inclusion

Avnish Nanda, Litigator, Nanda & Company

Martine Roy, 2SLGBTQI+ Advocate

The Advisory Council is composed of prominent Canadian experts and community leaders, with a mission to foster social cohesion, rally Canadians around shared identity, combat racism and hate in all their forms, and help guide the efforts of the Government of Canada.

As directed by the Prime Minister, the Council will begin by addressing antisemitism from four different directions:

Reassess the nature, scale, and drivers of antisemitism in Canada--across public institutions, workplaces, campuses, and online spaces. Develop a whole-of-government approach to antisemitism to ensure federal policies, workplaces, public safety programs, and community initiatives are aligned in protecting Jewish Canadians and confronting hate. Improve research and the collection of data on hate incidents and build stronger data-sharing systems so all orders of government, schools, and police services are working from the same facts. Measure the impact of our efforts so that investments in education, prevention, training, and community safety are delivering real results and helping build a safer Canada for everyone.

The Advisory Council will help build a more inclusive and united Canada, grounded in our shared values, and rooted in the belief that far more unites us than divides us. The Council will meet shortly to begin its work to advance this objective.

Quotes

"As hatred and intolerance rise, we must reaffirm the values that define Canada and ensure that everyone can live in safety and dignity, free from racism and hate. The Advisory Council brings together respected experts and community leaders whose expertise and lived experience will help strengthen Canada-wide efforts to combat racism and hate and foster greater social cohesion."

--The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

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Associated Links

Changing Systems, Transforming Lives: Canada's Anti-Racism Strategy 2024-2028

Canada's Action Plan on Combatting Hate

Backgrounder: Members of the Advisory Council on Rights, Equality and Inclusion

On June 26, 2026, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, announced the appointment of two new individuals to the Advisory Council on Rights, Equality and Inclusion, bringing the total number of members to nine.

The Advisory Council will advise the Minister on strengthening social cohesion, rallying Canadians around shared identity, and combatting racism and hate in all their forms, including but not limited to the forms of hate and racism outlined in Canada's Anti-Racism Strategy and Canada's Action Plan on Combatting Hate.

Biographies

Archbishop Donald J. Bolen

Archbishop Donald J. Bolen is a Catholic leader recognized for his commitment to reconciliation, ecumenical dialogue and compassionate pastoral service. He was ordained in 1991 and has served in parish ministry, academia and international ecumenical relations. He completed a B.A. Honours in Religious Studies at the University of Regina, followed by theological degrees from Saint Paul University in Ottawa, and worked towards a doctorate at the University of Oxford on Anglican-Roman Catholic relations (studies which came to an end when he was hired by the Vatican to staff that dialogue). In 2016, he was installed as the eighth Archbishop of Regina, embracing the motto Verbum Vitae / Mercy within mercy within mercy, reflecting his dedication to mercy, unity and outreach. Archbishop Bolen's leadership is shaped by close collaboration with clergy and lay leaders, ecumenical and inter-faith partners, and organizations pursuing justice and the common good. He has been a strong advocate for truth and reconciliation and was involved in the preparation of the penitential pilgrimage of Pope Francis to Canada in 2022. His earlier work includes faculty roles at Campion College and several years at the Pontifical Council for Promoting Christian Unity in Rome, where he contributed to global Anglican‑Roman Catholic and Methodist‑Roman Catholic dialogues. He has co‑chaired major international theological commissions, served on national justice and peace committees, and continues to be an active member of global ecumenical consultation bodies. His contributions have been recognized with distinctions such as the Cross of Saint Augustine awarded by the Archbishop of Canterbury for service to Anglican‑Catholic relations and an Honorary Fellowship from the College of Emmanuel and St. Chad at the University of Saskatchewan. Archbishop Bolen lives and ministers on Treaty 4 Territory and the homeland of the Métis. Rooted in the prairie values that shaped him, through his writings, advocacy and pastoral leadership, Archbishop Bolen seeks to foster a culture of encounter grounded in mercy, dialogue and unity, inspiring communities toward reconciliation, understanding and shared hope.

Corrine Sparks

Judge (Retired)

The Honourable Corrine Sparks is a distinguished jurist, educator and advocate whose groundbreaking career has advanced equity and representation within Canada's justice system. A descendant of early Black settlers in Nova Scotia, she grew up in rural communities shaped by the strength and perseverance of African Nova Scotian heritage. After earning an economics degree from Mount Saint Vincent University, she completed both her Bachelor and Master of Laws at Dalhousie University. Early in her legal career, Corrine practised in family, real estate and civil litigation law while contributing to community organizations including the Nova Scotia Home for Coloured Children and the Canadian Mental Health Association. In 1987, Corrine made history as the first African Nova Scotian appointed to the Bench and the first African-Canadian woman to serve in the judiciary in Canada. With nearly 35 years on the Nova Scotia Family Court, she became a national leader in judicial education, lecturing on gender and racial discrimination for the Canadian Association of Provincial Court Judges and chairing the education committee of the Nova Scotia Provincial Judges' Association. Her international engagement with the International Association of Women Judges (IAWJ), including as a founding member of the Canadian Chapter, strengthened global efforts to advance women's equality, judicial independence and access to justice. Her contributions have been recognized with numerous honours, including the Order of Canada, the Weldon Award for Unselfish Public Service, the Bertha Wilson Touchstone Award, the Harry Jerome Award for Excellence in Law, and the Elizabeth Fry Society's "Rebel with a Cause" Award. She has been inducted into the Bertha Wilson Honour Society and holds an honorary doctorate from Mount Saint Vincent University. Corrine lives and works in Mi'kma'ki, the ancestral and unceded territory of the Mi'kmaq, where she continues to inspire through her lifelong commitment to justice, inclusion and equality.

Omar Alghabra, P.C.

The Honourable Omar Alghabra is a dedicated public leader and executive whose journey exemplifies perseverance and service. Most recently Canada's Minister of Transport, Omar has steered complex policy and public safety initiatives, notably during the COVID pandemic. He holds a Mechanical Engineering degree and MBA and previously served as Parliamentary Secretary in several portfolios, including Foreign Affairs and International Trade. Omar's early experience spans corporate roles in quality assurance, business development and business operations. Born to Syrian parents in Saudi Arabia, he immigrated to Canada as an international student, facing and overcoming the challenges of newcomer life. He acknowledges that he lives and works on the Treaty and Traditional Territory of the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation, and on the traditional lands of the Haudenosaunee Confederacy and the Huron Wendat and Wyandot Nations. His experiences were inspired by extensive volunteer work supporting youth and immigrants, deepening his commitment to diversity, community and inclusion. Omar's path highlights leadership, resilience, and service to Canada's multicultural society.

Dr. Aftab Erfan

Executive Director, Morris J Wosk Centre for Dialogue, Simon Fraser University

Dr. Aftab Erfan is a respected leader in community engagement and dialogue, recognized for her innovative approach to equity and inclusion across education and civic life. She is Executive Director of Simon Fraser University's Morris J. Wosk Centre for Dialogue, Senior Advisor to the Provost on Community Engagement and an Associate Member at Simon Fraser University's School of Public Policy. Previously, Aftab served as the City of Vancouver's inaugural Chief Equity Officer and as Director of Dialogue and Conflict Engagement at the University of British Columbia. She holds a PhD in community planning and a BSc in environmental sciences from UBC, as well as a master's degree from McGill University. Dr. Erfan is an experienced process designer and facilitator, specializing in conflict engagement and hosting with warmth and creativity. Her work spans 15 years and five continents. Her leadership is evident through published scholarship, impactful initiatives, and recognitions such as being named among BC's 500 most influential business leaders and earning awards from the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council and the Association of European Schools of Planning. As a first-generation settler from Iran, she lives on the unceded lands of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish), and səlil̓wətaʔɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples, and remains cautiously optimistic about the future of humanity.

Marc Gold, P.C.

The Honourable Marc Gold is an accomplished legal scholar and public servant with a deep commitment to community leadership. He was appointed to the Senate in the fall of 2016, served as Government Representative in the Senate from 2020 to 2025, guiding legislative priorities and policy. Marc's academic background includes law degrees from University of British Columbia and Harvard, and professorship at York University, specializing in constitutional law. Transitioning to the private sector, he spent over twenty years as Vice-President in a Montréal real estate and investment firm, while serving as an adjunct professor at McGill University. He is the author of numerous books and articles on constitutional law, Canada–US Free Trade, the law of evidence and public law advocacy. Marc's influence extends through major leadership roles in Jewish community organizations and service on the boards of cultural and charitable institutions, and his contributions have been recognized with an honorary doctorate from Bar-Ilan University and the Samuel Bronfman Medal. Combining his dedication to public life with a love of music, Marc's work reflects a commitment to advocacy, education, and community service. He acknowledges that he lives and works in Sutton, Quebec, on the traditional and unceded territory of the Abenaki people, members of the W8banaki (Wabanaki) Confederacy.

Gary LaPlante

Indigenous Rights and Reconciliation Advocate

Gary LaPlante is a respected advocate for Indigenous rights and reconciliation, recognized for decades of leadership across education, policy and community engagement. A Cree‑speaking Plains Cree‑Métis descendant and proud member of the Moosomin First Nation, his early life was shaped by traditional teachings and the guidance of his uncles and Elders. He helped found the Stoney Knoll Historical Committee, leading reconciliation initiatives and public gatherings that strengthen relationships between Indigenous and non‑Indigenous communities. His work has supported government advisory roles, including Indigenous advisory and monitoring projects focused on environmental protection, heritage and community well‑being. Gary's commitment to public service extends to board roles with the Saskatchewan Indian Gaming Authority and the First Nations University of Canada, as well as extensive contributions in media, race relations education and land claim negotiations. His leadership has been honoured through several distinctions, including the Queen's Jubilee Medal and his 2019 induction as a Knight of the Order of St. George, recognizing his service, integrity and dedication to community. Through his advocacy, Gary continues to advance unity, understanding and reconciliation across Canada.

Catriona Le May Doan

Two-time Olympic champion and advocate for the advancement of sport and inclusion

Catriona Le May Doan is an acclaimed Canadian Olympic champion and advocate for the advancement of sport and inclusion. She earned two Olympic gold medals in speed skating and made history as the first Canadian to defend an individual gold at the Olympic Games, holding 13 world records, winning the 2022 Lou Marsh Award as Athlete of the Year and a three-time recipient (1998, 2001, 2002) of the Bobbie Rosenfeld Award for Canadian Female Athlete of the Year. Beyond her achievements on the ice, Catriona has actively contributed to the sports industry as a broadcaster, leader and mentor, including roles as President and CEO of Sport Calgary and Chef de Mission for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games. She supports grassroots initiatives and sits on several sports and charity boards, emphasizing inclusion in sport. Catriona's contributions are recognized with honorary degrees and induction into Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and the Canadian Olympic Committee's Sports Hall of Fame and appointment as an Officer of the Order of Canada. Catriona lives in Moh'kins'tsis/Calgary on the traditional territories of the Siksika, Piikani and Kainai First Nations, the Îethka Nakoda Wîcastabi Nations, and the Tsuut'ina Nation, as well as the homeland of the Métis Nation of Alberta, Region 3. Her story is defined by athletic excellence, leadership and her dedication to empowering others.

Avnish Nanda

Litigator, Nanda & Company

Avnish Nanda is a committed constitutional lawyer and advocate for equity, known for his leadership in fostering greater inclusivity and recognition of diversity in Canada. Born and raised in Edmonton, he acknowledges that he lives and works on Treaty 6 Territory, the traditional homeland of the nêhiyaw (Cree), Dené, Anishinaabe (Saulteaux), Nakota Isga (Nakota Sioux), and Niitsitapi (Blackfoot) peoples, and within the Métis homeland. He holds a BA (Honours) in Political Science from the University of Alberta and a Juris Doctor from Osgoode Hall Law School. Avnish has represented individuals, organizations and First Nations communities in landmark cases relating to the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, appearing regularly before the Supreme Court of Canada and appellate courts in Canada. He has published academic papers and, since 2017, has been a sessional instructor at the University of Alberta's Faculty of Law. Outside of the law, Nanda has led numerous initiatives and founded and served on many non-profit boards focused on fostering greater inclusivity and recognition of diversity in Canada. This includes commemorative events reflecting on the 100th anniversary of the Komagata Maru incident, establishing a non-profit dedicated to pushing back against efforts to undermine Canadian pluralism and multiculturalism, and organizing efforts to counter anti-immigrant sentiments in Alberta. His work in commemorative events and public commentary demonstrates his ongoing commitment to justice, inclusion and strengthening Canadian democracy.

Martine Roy

2SLGBTQI+ Advocate

Martine Roy is a respected leader and advocate for inclusion, known for her long-standing commitment to advancing 2SLGBTQ+ rights in Canada. She built a 20-year career at IBM, where she held roles such as Critical Incident Resolution Coordinator and Account Manager, creating support initiatives for LGBT employees and fostering a more inclusive workplace. Martine furthered her impact as Regional Director of 2SLGBTQ+ Business Development Quebec & Eastern Canada for TD Bank. At age 19, she faced dismissal from the Canadian Armed Forces due to her sexuality and later led the class action that secured a federal government apology in 2017. Her leadership is recognized through board positions at Pride at Work Canada and Fondation Émergence, where she advocated for equity and awareness. Martine's efforts earned her the Medal of the National Assembly of Quebec and, in 2023, she was appointed a Member of the Order of Canada. Martine lives in Tiohtià:ke/Montréal on the unceded territory of the Kanien'kehá:ka Nation. Her journey reflects resilience, dedication and advocacy along with an unwavering passion for building inclusive communities and pursuing equality.

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Hermine Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]