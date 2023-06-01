OTTAWA, ON, June 1, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, today issued the following statement to kick off Pride Season in Canada.

"Today marks the start of Pride Season, which encapsulates a wide range of events held around the world from June to September. It is a time for 2SLGBTQI+ communities and allies to come together to celebrate the resilience for the Pride movement, to show the beauty and talent of the community, while also continuing to advocate for a safer and more inclusive Canada.

It is necessary for us all to keep in mind that while it is important that we take the opportunity to recognize the hard-earned victories of the Pride movement, we must continue pushing back on the sharp rise in anti-trans hate and anti-2SLGBTQI+ legislation, protests at drag events, the banning of educational books in schools, and calls against raising the Pride flag.

These regressive actions are not merely symbolic – they directly impact 2SLGBTQI+ people, and have devastating impacts on people with intersecting lived experiences: including Indigenous, Black, and racialized communities, people with disabilities, and especially our young people.

That is why, in August 2022, we launched the 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan to address the persistent inequalities faced by 2SLGBTQI+ communities, to prevent discrimination, while advancing rights and equality. We are committed to this evergreen work through listening to leaders, experts, and advocates to find solutions that respond to the community's needs.

We are taking this work a step further, by moving forward with the development of a new Action Plan to Combat Hate – that will address hate faced by 2SLGBTQI+ communities, and specifically, hate faced by trans people.

We have taken many steps forward, but there is still much more work to be done.

This Pride Season, I encourage everyone to take some time to speak with the 2SLGBTQI+ people in your life – especially our young people. Immerse yourself in the history of Pride, and if you have the opportunity, listen to the lived experiences of the Trans people in your city or town.

For those in Ottawa, on Thursday, June 8 at 9am, I'll be raising the Pride Flag on Parliament Hill, and highlighting the incredible work of local community leaders. Stay connected with all the latest by checking out our Pride Season toolkit.

Enjoy the celebrations, and Happy Pride everyone!"

