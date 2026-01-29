The Government of Canada issues a statement to mark the National Day of Remembrance of the Québec City Mosque Attack and Action Against Islamophobia

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 29, 2026 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, and Amira Elghawaby, the Special Representative on Combatting Islamophobia, made the following statement:

"On the National Day of Remembrance of the Québec City Mosque Attack and Action Against Islamophobia, we honour the lives of the victims of the horrific January 29, 2017 attack at the Islamic Cultural Centre of Québec: Ibrahima Barry, Mamadou Tanou Barry, Khaled Belkacemi, Abdelkrim Hassane, Azzeddine Soufiane, and Aboubaker Thabti.

They were fathers, sons, brothers and husbands--men whose lives mattered deeply to their families, to their communities and to our country. Their legacy strengthens our resolve to confront injustice, racism and Islamophobia, and to stand in solidarity with Muslim communities across Canada.

At a time of profound global challenges, this National Day of Remembrance takes on renewed urgency and meaning. As we honour the victims, we also stand with all people affected by Islamophobia and all those who continue to face discrimination and violence in their daily lives.

Our government remains steadfast in its commitment to combatting hate and intolerance, and to ensuring that Canadian Muslims feel safe and protected in their neighbourhoods and their places of worship. Through the work of Canada's Special Representative on Combatting Islamophobia and Canada's Action Plan on Combatting Hate, we are providing at-risk communities with access to financial support to protect their gathering spaces and funding local initiatives that bring Canadians together and combat racism.

We encourage all people, organizations and communities to use the Canadian Guide to Understanding and Combatting Islamophobia: For a more inclusive Canada. We also invite all Canadians to take concrete action to prevent and address hate and discrimination in their communities, including by marking the ninth anniversary of the tragic Québec City mosque attack through acts of solidarity, such as wearing a green fabric square which can easily be made at home as shown in our Green Square campaign video.

Islamophobia and all forms of racism have no place in Canada. As we mark this day together, let us remind ourselves of what unites us as Canadians. Our commitment to respect, justice and inclusion will always be stronger than what seeks to divide us."

