OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, and Mr. Donald Martel, Quebec Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Food, congratulate the Interim Board of Directors of the Office of the Grocery Sector Code of Conduct (the "Office") on approving the governance framework and launching the formal recruitment process for industry members across the supply chain to voluntarily join as members of the Grocery Sector Code of Conduct (the "Code").

In January 2025, Ms. Karen Proud was appointed as President and Adjudicator of the Office. Oversight of the Office will be provided through an elected Board of Directors that will represent all stakeholders in the grocery supply chain. Under the leadership of Ms. Proud, Canada's Code Adjudicator, the Office will promote collaborative and ethical business practices, ensure the Code meets its objectives, and may evolve in step with industry needs.

The progress achieved by the Office demonstrates the strong leadership and commitment of Canada's grocery industry. By working together to establish clear, shared principles of predictability, fairness and transparency, industry partners are helping build a stronger, more accessible, and more resilient supply chain. This collaborative, industry-led approach reflects the commitment of all stakeholders and supports the continued stability and integrity of Canada's food system.

Quotes

"We applaud the collective work done on the industry-led grocery sector code of conduct to land this governance framework and the leadership shown by the Office of the Grocery Sector Code of Conduct. By coming together to establish clear principles of fairness and transparency, the sector is building a stronger, accessible and more resilient supply chain."

- The Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"First, I would like to thank my predecessor, André Lamontagne, as co-chair of the Federal-Provincial-Territorial (FPT) working group, for his leadership in developing the Code of Conduct. The work carried out by the Office helps create a healthier business environment for our producers, processors, and retailers. In the end, the entire chain benefits, and ultimately, so do consumers. I am very proud of our government for promoting practices that ensure the vitality of our sector and public confidence."

- Donald Martel, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Food and Minister responsible for the Centre-du-Québec region

Quick Facts

In early 2025, the federal, provincial, and territorial governments provided short-term funding through the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership to help establish the Office of the Grocery Sector Code of Conduct. The Office will be self-funded within two years through membership fees from the food industry supply chain, including retailers and suppliers.

Full implementation of the Code, including enforcement, dispute resolution and payment of membership fees, will begin on January 1, 2026.

Additional Links

Office of the Grocery Sector Code of Conduct

Follow us on Facebook, X, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn

Web: Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

SOURCE Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

Contacts: For media: Jennica Klassen, Director of Communication, Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, [email protected]; Media Relations, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Ottawa, Ontario, 613-773-7972, 1-866-345-7972, [email protected]; Josiane Bélanger-Riendeau, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Food and Minister responsible for the Centre-du-Québec region, Cell: 450-858-3987, [email protected]; Media Relations, Communications Branch, Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, Tel.: 418-380-2100, ext. 3512, [email protected]