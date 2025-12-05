QUEBEC CITY, Dec. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - This week, the Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-food, was in the Quebec City area to meet with producers, partners and provincial stakeholders in the agriculture and agri-food sector. Minister MacDonald was accompanied by his Parliamentary Secretary, Sophie Chatel.

Minister MacDonald met with Quebec Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Donald Martel to discuss priorities such as the Canada–United States–Mexico Agreement, the Grocery Sector Code of Conduct, and reciprocal standards for imported foods and products. Ministers MacDonald and Martel agreed to continue their joint efforts to support Quebec's agriculture and agri-food industry.

During his time in Quebec, Minister MacDonald made a speech at the General Congress of the Union des producteurs agricoles (UPA), also answering questions from the agricultural producers in attendance. Prior to his speech, the Minister met with UPA's President Martin Caron and Executive Director Charles-Félix Ross to discuss financial assistance for producers and measures to ensure a reliable agricultural workforce.

Minister MacDonald held a round table with members of Quebec's processing vegetable production sector. Participants shared their thoughts on opportunities and challenges, particularly with regard to agri-food imports and exports. The Minister reiterated his support for increasing access to key markets and reducing obstacles to trade.

To round out his tour of the region, Minister MacDonald visited agriculture, agri-food and research facilities, including the Grand marché de Québec and several Université Laval buildings, including the Envirotron, the CRIV (plant research and innovation centre) and the STELA (dairy science and technology research centre). He concluded the tour with a visit to Ideal Can, a Canadian canmaker, to discuss sustainable and local packaging solutions.

Quote

"During my visit in the Quebec City area, I met with and listened to agricultural producers, processors and exporters express their main concerns and objectives. I emphasized the work that is being done daily to ensure the vitality and sustainability of the agriculture and agri-food industry, and our government's commitment to supporting a strong and competitive agriculture and agri-food sector. I look forward to advancing this work alongside our partners."

- The Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-food

Follow us on X , Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn

Web: Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

SOURCE Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

Contacts: For media: Jennica Klassen, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, [email protected]; Media Relations, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Ottawa, Ontario, 613-773-7972, 1-866-345-7972, [email protected]