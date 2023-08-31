OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 31, 2023 /CNW/ - The following statement is from the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs:

"I have provided the Prime Minister with a six-month progress report on the Government of Canada's actions in response to the recommendations of the Public Order Emergency Commission's Report of the Public Inquiry into the 2022 Public Order Emergency. The Commission's report stemmed from the invocation of the Emergencies Act on February 14, 2022, in response to the ongoing blockades taking place in Ottawa and at multiple ports of entry across Canada.

Over the past six months, we have made progress in identifying and protecting critical trade and transportation corridors and infrastructure; and protecting the security of the financial sector, including with respect to the use of crypto assets, money laundering and terrorist financing.

The Government of Canada will issue a comprehensive public response to the Commission's report by February 2024.

Our priority remains to keep Canadians safe and protect our democracy, jobs, supply chains, and our economy.

We will continue to work collaboratively with our provincial, territorial, and municipal partners as we review the recommendations."

