The Government of Canada marks Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - As the sun sets tonight, Jewish communities across Canada and around the world will observe the beginning of Yom Kippur, one of the High Holidays, marking the end of the Ten Days of Awe, the holiest days in the Jewish calendar.

Families and friends gather in unity to embark on a journey of fasting, prayer and deep introspection. In this collective act, they symbolically turn the page on the past year, seeking forgiveness and embracing renewal. It's a powerful reminder of the enduring strength of Jewish Canadians, who have long been a wellspring of resilience and fortitude for our country.

Today, on this Day of Atonement, we also take this opportunity to renew our commitment to continue our fight against antisemitism. In our diverse and inclusive country, there is no room for hatred. Each day, we dedicate ourselves to building a more just and inclusive society where everyone, regardless of their beliefs or background, can thrive.

As Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, I'd like to extend my best wishes to everyone observing Yom Kippur. May this day of reflection and renewal bring you peace and strength.

G'mar Chatima Tova!

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

