OTTAWA, ON, May 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, on the World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development, we proudly celebrate the rich diversity of our country's communities. Canada is a mosaic of cultures, traditions and languages, which contribute in unique ways to the vitality of our dynamic society.

This day reminds us of the importance of not just acknowledging diversity but celebrating it! Through our work as a government, we are strengthening bonds between communities, encouraging mutual understanding, and building a more harmonious society.

As Minister of Diversity, Inclusion, and Persons with Disabilities, I am committed to championing the values of inclusivity, respect and intercultural understanding. Our government knows that diversity is not simply a concept but a fundamental part of our country's identity.

I encourage everyone in Canada to learn more about the World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development, and to renew their commitment to creating an inclusive and welcoming society that celebrates differences.

