Today, Sikh communities in Canada and around the world celebrate Vaisakhi.

Vaisakhi marks the commemoration of Khalsa by the 10th Guru, Guru Gobind Singh Ji.

This celebration is a reminder of the fundamental teachings and values of Sikhism including compassion, unity and equality.

Throughout Canada, we see these values at work every single day in Sikh Canadian communities. Whether it's by providing food or services to the community through the practice of Seva, the good works of Sikh Canadians are making a difference from coast to coast to coast.

Vaisakhi, which coincides with Sikh Heritage Month, is also a great opportunity to highlight the many contributions that Sikhs have made to our country's diverse and thriving heritage. Numbering more than 700,000, the Canadian Sikh community is the largest Sikh diaspora in the world.

As Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, I want to wish everyone celebrating a very happy Vaisakhi!

Vaisakhi diyan lakh lakh vadhaiyan

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

