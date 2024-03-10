Government of Canada issues statement to mark the start of the month of Ramadan

OTTAWA, ON, March 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Today at sundown, Muslims across Canada and around the world mark the start of Ramadan, a holy month of prayer, reflection and daily sunrise-to-sunset fasts broken by the iftar, an evening meal shared with family and loved ones. Ramadan marks a time for giving back to those most vulnerable and focuses on the values of compassion, generosity, empathy and gratitude. It is also a month filled with deep reflection and self-sacrifice.

Ramadan is also an opportunity to remind ourselves of our collective commitment and duty to uphold the value of peaceful coexistence and to stand up against hatred wherever and whenever we see it. Islamophobia, and all forms of hatred and discrimination, have no place in Canada. Everyone should feel safe, no matter how they pray or where they worship.

Diversity is at the core of who we are as Canadians and is our greatest strength. The Government of Canada recognizes the invaluable contributions of Muslim communities to our country. Their commitment to social justice, education, economic prosperity and research, among other things, is a source of inspiration for all Canadians.

I wish all those observing a blessed and peaceful Ramadan.

Ramadan Mubarak.

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

