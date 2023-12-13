The Government of Canada marks the birthday of His Highness the Aga Khan

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Today we celebrate the 87th birthday of His Highness Prince Karim Aga Khan IV, the 49th imam and spiritual leader of the Shia Imami Ismaili Muslims.

For over six decades, the Aga Khan has embodied the values of humanity, compassion and social justice through his dedicated advocacy to defend the rights of the most vulnerable. Through the Aga Khan Development Network, he is working to combat poverty, advance education and healthcare, and promote gender equality around the world.

Throughout his life, the Aga Khan has also promoted peace and understanding among diverse cultural and religious communities—a cause that resonates deeply with all of us, as diversity is at the core of who we are as Canadians. The Aga Khan's tireless advocacy inspires us to continue fostering a country where everyone, regardless of their background or beliefs, can be safe and thrive, and to remember that there will always be more that unites us than divides us.

As Minister for Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, I extend my best wishes to His Highness the Aga Khan and to Ismaili Muslims in Canada and beyond. May this day be an opportunity to renew our commitment to inclusion, dialogue and solidarity—values that shape the work of the Aga Khan and of our Canadian society.

Salgirah Khushiali Mubarak!

