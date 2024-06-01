The Government of Canada issues a statement to mark Portuguese Heritage Month

OTTAWA, ON, June 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Today marks the beginning of Portuguese Heritage Month, a celebratory period to acknowledge and honour the significant contributions Portuguese Canadian communities have made to our country.

Portuguese explorers were among the first Europeans to set foot into what is now known as Canada. Among the first Portuguese communities that came to the country's major cities in 1953, 70 percent fled difficult living conditions from Portugal's Azores region. Today, there are nearly 500,000 Canadians of Portuguese descent, representing one of the largest Portuguese diasporas in the world.

Through their courage, perseverance and hard work, Portuguese Canadians have helped our country grow and flourish. Their contributions to building our country in every field serve as an example for all Canadians. From medicine to the arts, science to sports, and politics to education, people of Portuguese descent play an integral role in the fabric of our Canadian society.

On Dia de Portugal (Portugal Day) on June 10, and throughout the month, I invite all Canadians to take part in the activities that celebrate the cultures and traditions of Portuguese communities in Canada.

Happy Portuguese Heritage Month!

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

