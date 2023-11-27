Today, the Honourable Kamal Khera, Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, issued a statement on the anniversary of the birth of Guru Nanak.

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Sikh communities across Canada and around the world celebrate Gurpurab, the anniversary of the birth of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the first guru and founder of Sikhism. On this special day, we honour the teachings and spiritual legacy of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, who continues to inspire millions of people around the world.

Guru Nanak Dev Ji was a 15th-century philosopher, poet and social reformer, whose teachings were based on fundamental values such as equality, compassion, environmentalism, unity and the search for inner truth. In our diverse and pluralistic society, these principles are now more relevant than ever.

Here in Canada, Sikhs have contributed greatly to all aspects of our society, enriching our cultural, scientific and artistic landscape. For decades, Sikh Canadians have given back to their communities through the practice of seva.

As Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, I wish Sikh communities across the country and everyone celebrating Gurpurab a day filled with joy, reflection and spiritual meaning. May we always be inspired by the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, who worked for a world of peace, harmony and respect. We will always reject discrimination in any form and continue to believe in the power of inclusion and mutual understanding.

Happy Gurpurab! Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh!

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

