The Government of Canada issues a statement to mark Genocide Remembrance, Condemnation and Prevention Month.

OTTAWA, ON, April 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Today marks the beginning of Genocide Remembrance, Condemnation and Prevention Month.

Prevention starts with remembering. During this time, we honour the memory, resilience, and courage of both the victims of genocide and their descendants, who carry the weight of intergenerational trauma.

It is our collective duty to listen to the stories of genocide survivors and their descendants to understand the devastating impact of these crimes on human history—and to ensure these atrocities never happen again.

Canada has been home to thousands of genocide survivors and their descendants. Inclusive, nurturing communities across our country have helped survivors rebuild their lives and heal their wounds. Canadians are united by empathy, kindness and courage—values that stand in stark contrast to prejudice, racism and xenophobia. It's why our communities stand unwaveringly against hate.

Our government is steadfast in its commitment to combatting hatred and discrimination in all their forms, which is why we will be launching a new Canadian Anti-Racism Strategy and Canada's first-ever Action Plan on Combatting Hate.

As we remember some of the darkest chapters of our human history, let's use our voices to advocate for justice and peace here and around the world, and to build a more diverse and inclusive country for generations to come.

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: (Media only), please contact: Laurent de Casanove, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, [email protected], 819-360-0693; Media Relations: Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]