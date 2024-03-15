Minister Khera and Special Representative Elghawaby issue a statement to mark the International Day to Combat Islamophobia

OTTAWA, ON, March 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, we mark the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, which serves as an opportunity for all of us to reaffirm our support for Muslim communities in Canada and around the world, as well as our commitment to taking action against Islamophobia and hatred.

This commitment is particularly important in light of the deadly Islamophobic attacks and the detrimental impact of increased hate that we have witnessed here in Canada in recent years.

Today is also an occasion to honour and support the victims and survivors of Islamophobia. Recently, the courts took an important step in recognizing the terrorist nature of the deadly attack against Our London family in Ontario. Collectively, we must remain vigilant in denouncing the attitudes, ideologies, and narratives that seek to justify Islamophobia, intolerance and hatred in all their forms, whenever and wherever we encounter them.

By working together, we will continue to build upon the steps already taken by the Government of Canada to combat Islamophobia. These include the creation of the role of the Special Representative on Combatting Islamophobia, historic investments of nearly $200 million towards Canada's two anti-racism strategies, the Canada's forthcoming first-ever Action Plan on Combatting Hate, and the Building Community Resilience call to action.

Islamophobia and all forms of discrimination have no place in Canada, and never will. Islamophobic and hateful acts within our communities call for all of us to stand even more united, reaffirming our collective quest for a fairer and more equitable society where Muslims and people of all faiths can practise their religion and celebrate their culture without fear or discrimination.

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

