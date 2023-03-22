Muslims in Canada and around the world will mark the beginning of Ramadan

OTTAWA, ON, March 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Tonight, at sundown, Muslims across Canada and around the world mark the beginning of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting, prayer and spiritual reflection. Over this coming month, Muslims will fast from sunrise to sunset, breaking their fast with families and loved ones over a shared evening meal known as iftar.

Ramadan is a significant time for the Muslim community, it is an opportunity to deepen one's faith, to give to those in need through acts of charity and kindness, and to seek forgiveness for past mistakes.

Let us take this opportunity to learn more about the customs and traditions of our Muslim friends, neighbours and colleagues as we acknowledge the many incredible contributions Muslim Canadians have made to the fabric of our society.

As the Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, I extend my best wishes to all those who are observing this sacred month. May your Ramadan be filled with blessings, peace and joy.

Ramadan Mubarak!

