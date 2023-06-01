Today marks the beginning of Portuguese Heritage Month in Canada

OTTAWA, June 1, 2023 /CNW/ - In June, Canadians across the country will celebrate Portuguese Heritage Month.

As the proud home to over half a million Luso-Canadians, our country has one of the largest Portuguese diasporas in the world. Originally from different parts of Portugal, the community is represented in many regions across Canada and has strived to keep their traditions, languages, and cultures alive. Since the earliest wave of immigration to the present day, Canadians of Portuguese heritage have enriched the fabric of our society with their contributions in art, music, cuisine, sports and other various fields.

This month will provide an opportunity for us to come together to highlight the many contributions Canadians of Portuguese heritage have made to shaping the multicultural fabric of Canadian society. It is also a time for us to learn more about the community's history and values, and to appreciate the Portuguese language.

As Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, I encourage all Canadians to celebrate the Portuguese community throughout the month of June and beyond.

Happy Portuguese Heritage Month!

