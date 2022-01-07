Today, Orthodox Christians in Canada and around the world celebrate Christmas Day

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Orthodox Christians and Eastern Rite Catholics in Canada and around the world celebrate Christmas Day. During this festive time, families and loved ones attend religious services and come together around a good meal to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. Christmas is also a time for many to reflect on the values of compassion, perseverance and sacrifice. These are values that Canadians showed repeatedly over the last couple of years in the face of a global pandemic.



I invite all Canadians to take this opportunity to reflect on the rich and vibrant diversity that is at the heart of our country's identity, as well as the contributions of Orthodox Christians and Eastern Rite Catholics. Today, let us reaffirm our commitment to building a more equitable and inclusive society.



As Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, I wish all those celebrating the holiday a happy, healthy and peaceful Christmas.



