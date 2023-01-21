Today, Canadians pay tribute to the life and legacy of the Honourable Lincoln Alexander.

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, people in towns and communities across Canada will take a moment to recognize the life and legacy of the Honourable Lincoln Alexander.

A trailblazer in his own right, the Honourable Lincoln MacCauley Alexander was born in Toronto. Years later, he would eventually become Canada's first Black Member of Parliament, Cabinet minister and Lieutenant Governor of Ontario.

His distinguished career was centred around his advocacy for racial equality, support for young people, and an enduring belief in the power of education as an agent of social change. A source of inspiration for many, Lincoln Alexander made a difference. His legacy lives on as a testament to the strength and willpower of so many Black and Afro-descendant communities in Canada.

The story of Lincoln Alexander's life is one of the countless many that highlight the positive impact that Black and Afro-descendant communities have made and continue to make towards building the country that we love today.

Our shared history reminds us of how far we've come, but it also helps us chart the path for where we want to go. In less than two weeks, Canada will mark the 28th official Black History Month, and this year's theme is "Ours to Tell."

Sharing the many stories of success, sacrifice, and triumph of people like Lincoln Alexander helps inspire Canadians to build a more equitable society that leaves no one behind. Lincoln Alexander was a great part of making our country more inclusive, and we are better because of inspirational individuals like him.

As Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, and on behalf of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, I invite all Canadians to remember the life and legacy of a remarkable Black Canadian who challenged us to build a better country for everyone.

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: (media only), please contact: Brittany-Anne Hendrych, Office of the Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]