Statement by Minister Hussen on Filipino Heritage Month

Minister Hussen invites everyone to celebrate Filipino Heritage Month throughout June.

OTTAWA, ON, June 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, we mark the beginning of Filipino Heritage Month in Canada. This month gives us the opportunity to celebrate the Filipino culture, traditions, languages as well as the many contributions this community has made to our country.

Whether in healthcare, business, politics, sports or the arts, the Filipino community is one of the largest and fasting-growing diasporas in Canada. Filipino Canadians have made a positive impact from coast to coast to coast.

In June and beyond, let's support this community by sharing, promoting and preserving Filipino heritage and culture through the many cultural, artistic and traditional events happening across the country. I encourage all Canadians to take part in these events as well as learn more about this community and celebrate its many accomplishments and contributions.

As Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, I wish everyone celebrating a happy Filipino Heritage Month.

Mabuhay!

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: For more information (media only), please contact:Shiraz Keushgerian, Office of the Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, [email protected]; Media Relations: Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]