Statement by Minister Hussen on Bandi Chhor Divas

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, Sikh communities in Canada and around the world celebrate Bandi Chhor Divas. This day commemorates the sixth guru or spiritual leader Hargobind Sahib's release from prison in the 17th century, when he refused to be released unless 52 innocent kings and princes were also freed.

Bandi Chhor Divas reminds us of the importance of social justice, human rights and freedom. During this traditional celebration, relatives and friends gather to pray, light diyas and feast together.

This day is also an opportunity for Canadians to celebrate the rich Sikh culture and its important contributions to the open, inclusive Canada we know today.

As Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, I wish everyone marking Bandi Chhor Divas a very happy celebration.

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: For more information (media only), please contact: Mikaela Harrison, Office of the Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]