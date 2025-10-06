The Government of Canada issues a statement to mark the Mid-Autumn Festival

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, made the following statement:

"Tonight, on the 15th day of the 8th lunar month, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Vietnamese and other Asian communities in Canada and around the world will celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival.

This celebration symbolizes family unity and the joy of reuniting with loved ones. At the heart of the festivities are cherished traditions such as sharing mooncakes, lighting colourful lanterns, admiring the full moon at its brightest, and honouring ancestors in gratitude for the harvest. The festival is also a time to reflect on the past year and look ahead with renewed hope.

By the light of the moon tonight, let us take pride in the strength of our country, which is rooted in inclusion and enriched by the diversity that binds us together.

May the Mid-Autumn Festival bring success, health and harmony to all those who celebrate it!"

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

